March 2022

Effective immediately, Bishop Kagan has allowed priets to resume face-to-face confession. In addition, beginning with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, Holy Communion may be distributed under both species on certain days only.
Holy Communion may be distributed under both species on the following days of each liturgical year and only these days, unless Bishop Kagan grants an exception in writing for another day. The days are: Holy Thursday, Easter Sunday, Divine Mercy Sunday, the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, Pentecost Sunday, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Solemnity of the Assumption, the Solemnity of All Saints, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Christmas, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary.