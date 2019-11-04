10 Questions for Bishop-Elect Vetter

Bishop-Elect Vetter will be installed as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Helena on Nov. 20, 2019. He answered a few questions for the DCA in anticipation of his installation.
Q: Can you share with readers how you learned about your appointment as the Bishop of Helena and the series of events that took place leading up to the announcement on Oct. 8?
On Sept. 30, I was enjoying my day off having returned from going to confession, which I try to do every two weeks. I was relaxing at the rectory, watching some weekend football highlights, and I received a text message from Bishop Kagan asking me to call him. I called and he asked if I had received any phone calls that day. I said I had, but didn’t recognize the number so I didn’t answer it. He said, “Did they leave a message?” I said, “No.” He asked what the area code was. I said, “202.” He said, “I would call that number back.”
I called it back, and the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Pierre, answered the phone and I apologized for not taking his phone call earlier. I told him I thought he was a telemarketer trying to raise money, and we had a good laugh. He said, “No, I have something much more to ask for. The Holy Father Pope Francis has named you the 11th Bishop of Helena.”
I was silent, for what felt like an hour, but I’m sure it was 20 seconds. And, he said, “Your response?” I said, “Your Grace, in faith, yes.” We spoke about a few other details, and he thanked me for accepting the Holy Father’s appointment. He said we will talk later as we arrange the dates for him to be able to attend the ordination. I called him back later after visiting with Bishop Kagan and Archbishop Sample, who is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Portland. I was able then to arrange the dates with them.
At the end of all of that, Archbishop told me, “Austin, Pope Francis named Austin Vetter to be a bishop, not someone else. So, be yourself. That’s who God wants. Don’t try to be someone you’re not, or you will not like this life. But, if you are yourself, you will come to enjoy it very much.” That was a great comfort to me. After ending the call, I knelt down in my room in front of a crucifix and an image of the Blessed Mother, and simply entrusted myself to Jesus and Mary with an act of faith and asked St. Helena to pray for the people of the Helena Diocese and for all of us. After that, I couldn’t speak about it to anyone because it was under Papal Secret. He said I would receive an official letter announcing it, and we picked Oct. 8 as the date for the announcement. That next Sunday, I made the 9 and a half hour drive to Helena, which was actually very peaceful.
Q: What was your family’s reaction to your news?
They didn’t know it until after it was announced, but I did get a chance to call my mother dear the evening before, because I didn’t want her to be shocked. She’s 89 years old, so I didn’t want anything bad to happen! I said, “Mom, can you keep a secret?” She said, “Yes.” I said, “The Pope has named me the Bishop of Helena.” She said, “Where’s that?” I said, “Oh, right next door.” She said, “Oh, good.” And, then she paused and said, “My baby’s a bishop. Are you happy?” I said, “I am, Mom.” She said, “Then, I am, too.”
I called her back a few minutes later, and my sister Connie answered the phone and said, “I just heard you were named a bishop!” When mom got on the phone, I said, “Mom! You weren’t supposed to tell!” She said, “Well, it’s just Connie!” I later told Connie to feed mom ice cream the rest of the evening and don’t tell anyone. And, they didn’t.
Q: Could you discuss how your 25-plus years of ministry have helped prepare you for your new role?
That’s something that I thought about while driving to Helena, and it is quite amazing to think about the different responsibilities and parish assignments I’ve had. Those things have prepared me in so many ways. I was at the Cathedral and teaching at the high school when I was newly ordained, so that was a wonderful way to become very comfortable with young people and see the gifts that they are, which I truly believe they are. And, then going to Center where they hadn’t had a priest for some time and starting to work with them and to build on that excitement as they renovated their church and redid the rectory. There were a lot of exciting things during the three years with them. Then, I went on to Dickinson unexpectedly, to St. Patrick’s. They had some real difficult things they were going through. So, it was a very hard time for them, and the parish needed a lot of attention. I was young and they embraced me and gave me great support. We did some wonderful things while I was there at the parish and the school system, reworking that and making it into one system, and renovating the church and rectory. All the different challenges, the pain, and the hurt that the parish was going through, I think, prepared me well. Then, I went to St. Leo’s in Minot. I was there during the flood in 2011 and was able to bring some stability and be part of their lives for those four years. Again, was part of renovating another church and a rectory there. Those were all good experiences for me and, I think, helped me to see a bigger picture in the “behind the scenes” for some of these things that not every priest works with.
Q: Prior to returning to the diocese in 2018, you had spent about 6 years at the Pontifical North American College. Can you briefly describe how that experience influenced your ministry?
It was a great blessing to be a part of the spiritual formation of future priests, to be a spiritual father to them. Being in a seminary, I definitely missed parish life, but that sense of fatherhood was very strong. I suppose it would be like any father whose son would take on the same profession that they have. There’s a certain amount of pride and joy, in a very healthy sense, and so I really got to experience that with these young men. And, their great encouragement. They’re such good men, and there is a great future for the priesthood—so much better than I was 26 years ago—so it was a beautiful blessing.
Q: When did you first hear the call to the priesthood? Can you recall some of the people in your life who influenced your vocation?
As I look back, I can’t really remember a time that I didn’t know I would be a priest. I played “church” when I was a little boy. Mom would buy me little oyster crackers and grape juice and I would preach and wouldn’t let anyone else be the priest. I was always very fascinated by it. I went to daily Mass with my grandfather from second grade until seventh grade when he died. He was a huge influence on my vocation to the priesthood. My family was, too. They never complained that I wasn’t at home doing chores in the summer, but instead was going to the little country church of St. Michael’s with 35 families. Many days, it was just the three of us…my grandpa, me and the priest. So, those were very touching times.
I was baptized by a priest whose name was Fr. Austin Herman, and he was baptized by a priest whose name was Austin. When Fr. Herman baptized me, he told my dad, “Maybe you should name him Austin. It’s a derivative of your name, August. You never know, you might get a priest out of him.” That’s how I got my name. That story is always a part of my life, and so there was always that sense that the priesthood was there. I lived a normal, too normal I guess you could say, childhood and high school years, but it was always there.
Q: Have you chosen an episcopal coat of arms and, if so, can you describe your thought process in designing it?
Yes, it was quite amazing. It was a very grace-filled time. A gentleman from Rome who designed it had emailed, and asked if I could give him a few thoughts. So, my staff and I pencil sketched an idea. We included: a shock of wheat to symbolize the Eucharist, but also that I grew up on farm. Included is the crescent moon for the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mother and because she is the patron of our Diocese of Bismarck, and of our country, as well as the North American College where I am an alumnus and was on faculty. There are two chevrons, one to symbolize the roof of the church being held up on the foundation of the Apostles and under which we take protection on our journey to heaven. The other chevron is to symbolize the foothills of the Rocky Mountains which begin in Helena. At the bottom is a river depicting the Missouri River (which begins in Montana and flows through Bismarck) and also the river of life-giving water that Jesus promises the Samaritan woman. The background is blue for the Blessed Mother and also for the big skies of Montana and North Dakota. My motto is “fiat” which is Latin for “let it be done.” The Blessed Mother’s fiat was when she said “yes” to the angel that she would give birth to her son, our Savior. It’s been on my heart for years that I would end my time in prayer by saying, “Mary, just help me say “yes.” Don’t let me worry about what the yes is going to mean. Just help me say “yes” to whatever I’m asked.” As I was thinking about the motto (I had a few I was thinking of) and, leaving the chapel the day right before I had to decide, it just popped into my head. So really, the coat of arms took about 10 minutes to design.
Q: What are you most looking forward to in your new ministry as a bishop?
The same thing I looked forward to as a priest, on a larger scale obviously, but to get to know the people of the Diocese of Helena, just like I did here. There are such good people everywhere. That won’t change much. There are a lot of similarities. Even though state lines separate us, there are a lot of similarities between the people of Montana and the people of North Dakota. I’m looking forward to getting to know the priests and the people and seeing how I can best serve them, shepherd them and help them on our journey to heaven. A quote of St. Augustine has been on my mind in which he says famously, “With you I am a Christian; for you I am a bishop. The first one, being a Christian, gives me great hope. The second, being a bishop, leaves me with fear and trembling.” So that’s on my heart as well.
Q: If there was one aspect of the episcopacy you’d like to clarify for people, what would it be?
Bishops are priests who have a big responsibility. Obviously, the grace of ordination I know will be needed, and I also know that the grace of ordination will not change my own weaknesses, failures, and sinfulness. The episcopacy is going to be contained in the same human that I am, and I’m not expecting that it is going to change my own failures. It’s such a humbling experience to see the joy in people’s hearts and faces when they hear that the first native-born son of the Diocese of Bismarck has been named a bishop. I think that really does help all of us from this diocese to be able to say, “Wow, they choose just a normal guy.” Because I’m just a normal guy that God has chosen, and that is something.
Q: Is there a message you would like to share with the people of the Diocese of Bismarck?
I want to thank them because this is where my faith was given to me, nurtured and grown. The love and support that they have given, allowing me to grow and mature and not expecting me to be perfect, accepting my gifts but also forgiving my failures and shortcomings. They’ve been wonderful, and I’m going to miss them. The new rector is in for a real treat at the Cathedral, and this diocese is a real special place in God’s vineyard.