2019 Trinity Youth Camps

Summer is here and if your kids are saying, "I'm bored, there's nothing to do," send them to a fun-filled week at Trinity Youth Camp. "Who Do You Say That I Am?" is the theme this summer and campers are invited to explore how words and actions can show others who Christ is today. Register 4th-8th graders now for a great Catholic camping experience at one of three locations throughout the state. More information and registration can be found at trinityyouthcampnd.com. Dates and locations for 2019 are: June 19-23 at Red Willow, Binford; July 10-14 at Pelican Lake, Bottineau; July 17-21 at Camp of the Cross, Garrison; and July 24-28 at Pelican Lake, Bottineau.