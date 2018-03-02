24 Hours for the Lord offered March 9-10

In his 2018 Lenten message, Pope Francis called upon each diocesan bishop to arrange for what he is calling “24 Hours for the Lord.” It is patterned after the same event held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit during the Year of Mercy in 2016 where a block of 24 hours was set aside for the sacrament of reconciliation and Eucharistic Adoration offered to the faithful.



That event in 2016 was well received by so many across our diocese, Bishop Kagan has directed for a “24 Hours for the Lord” event in each one of our five deaneries for this beautiful opportunity on the afternoon of Friday, March 9 and extending to the afternoon of March 10, closing prior to the Vigil Mass.



The parishes where this will be celebrated are:

Church of Saint Anne (Bismarck Deanery) from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Church of Spirit of Life (Mandan Deanery) from 4:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Church of Saint John the Apostle (Minot Deanery) from 3 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Church of Saint Patrick (Dickinson Deanery) from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Williston Deanery – check local churches for a schedule



Due to the distances between parishes in the Williston Deanery, the parish in each cluster where the Pastor resides will schedule extended times for confession and adoration on March 9-10. These include: St. Bridget in Parshall, March 9 from 6-7 p.m.; St. Thomas the Apostle in Tioga, March 9 from 6-9 p.m.; St. Anthony in Mandaree, March 9 from 7-8 p.m.; St. Anthony in New Town, March 10 from 5-7:30 p.m.; St. Patrick in Crosby, March 9 from 6-9 p.m.; St. Joseph in Williston, March 9 form 5-9 p.m.; Epiphany in Watford City, March 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. and March 10 from 6-8 p.m. Please check your church bulletin or inquire with the church office for more details.



Bishop Kagan asks that the faithful of the diocese make every effort to come and receive the great graces of sacramental absolution and adore Our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament.



