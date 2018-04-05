3rd Annual Father/Daughter Ball April 28

The office of Family Ministry is hosting its 3rd Annual Father/Daughter Ball. The celebration will take place at the Municipal Country Club in Bismarck on Saturday, April 28th. The evening begins with a social at 5 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by a fun dance. We will have a photographer present to take a picture that will be given to you to remember this special evening. Registration is required for this event and the fee is $50/father-daughter couple and an additional $10/extra daughter. Please register for the event online at www.bismarckdiocese.com/ball. If you have questions, contact Tara at tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7209.