3rd Annual KC Festival Nov. 17

The Knights of Columbus Council #2760 from the Church of St. Joseph, Mandan, invite you to join them for their 3rd Annual KC Festival at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Mandan Eagles. The event this year will include Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw & Homemade desserts, Craft Beer Tasting, Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle, and Music! Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are also available at the Church of St. Joseph Parish office. For more information, please call Pat at 701-202-9103 or Pete at 701-391-5201. All net proceeds from this event will benefit St. Joseph School and Parish!