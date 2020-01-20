40 Days campaign Feb. 26

One thing we can all do is pray to end abortion. 40 Days for Life has become a leader in turning the focus of pro-life people in that direction. Life Matters Worldwide joins the effort by calling on constituents to personal and corporate prayer, as well as challenging them to gather peacefully with fellow church members outside local abortion clinics during the campaign. The next local campaign begins Wednesday, Feb. 26. Will you join me in praying for an end to abortion? Can you spare an hour a month? A week? A day? Who can you invite to join you? Do you belong to a group/parish who could fill a whole day? Sign up and find out more at www.40daysforlife.com/bismarck.