40 Days for Life begins Sept. 28

A 40 Day for Life prayer vigil will take place in Bismarck Sept. 28 through Nov. 6. All are invited to join this worldwide mobilization to pray and fast for an end to abortion. The vigil will be at the outside corner of Boulevard Ave. and 6th St. North in Bismarck (near the state capitol building) from the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Diane Huck at 701-527-3265 or 40daysbisnd@gmail.com. You may also get involved and sign up for prayer times at 40daysforlife.com/bismarck.