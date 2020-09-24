40 Days for Life national leader brings message to Bismarck

Bismarck, ND– Former Planned Parenthood manager and current 40 Days for Life Director of Outreach Sue Thayer will share her story of transformation in Bismarck on Oct. 1. Thayer will speak at the Bismarck Fall 40 Days for Life Campaign, which is set for noon at the North Dakota State Capitol at the intersection of 6th Street and Boulevard Avenue.
"40 Days for Life volunteers in Bismarck have worked tirelessly for the cause of life. We know that prayers in front of an abortion facility save lives and change hearts. Around the world, we’ve seen expectant moms turn away from abortion facilities and choose life for their babies,” Thayer said. “Abortion workers like me are walking out of their jobs, and facilities are closing their doors forever. What a privilege to join the local 40 Days for Life volunteers!”
“We are very excited that Sue will be here to support and inspire our 40 Days for Life effort,” said Diane Huck, spokesperson for the local 40 Days for Life campaign in Bismarck. “She speaks with transparency and passion, and her message will motivate the crowd.”
Bismarck is one of 800+ communities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns from September 23 through November 1. This peaceful, prayerful vigil will run from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM throughout the full 40 days.
40 Days for Life is an intensive campaign that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. Since 40 Days for Life began, over 17,000 mothers have chosen life for their children; more than 200 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and over 100 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business.
Thayer worked for nearly two decades at a Planned Parenthood facility in Storm Lake, Iowa. When the abortion giant began selling controversial and dangerous webcam abortion procedures, she spoke out and was fired. Thayer believed she was finally free of the abortion industry, but God had other plans. In 2011, she reluctantly signed up to lead a 40 Days for Life campaign in front of her former workplace. Shortly thereafter, the Planned Parenthood facility shuttered its doors.
To learn more about 40 Days for Life, visit: www.40daysforlife.com. For information about the Bismarck campaign, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/cbismarck.
For assistance or for more information, please contact Diane Huck at 40daysbisnd@gmail.com or (701-527-3265.