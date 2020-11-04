As part of the celebration of the its 75th anniversary, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit will have a 40 Hours Devotion on November 20, 21, and 22, a special 40-hour period of continuous prayer made before the Blessed Sacrament in solemn exposition. Of course, the focus of this devotion is on the Holy Eucharist. It gives us time to deepen our appreciation of the importance of the mystery of the Eucharist in our lives. The event includes Eucharistic Adoration in the main church, Masses, confessions, and Fr. Brian Gross will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies on the Eucharist. All are welcome to attend as much of the 40 Hours as their schedule permits. Adoration during this event is open to everyone in the Diocese of Bismarck. At least two adorers are needed for each hour during the three-day period. Go to cathedralparish.com for a full schedule and to sign up for adoration or call the parish office at 223-1033. This is a great time to give thanks for all of our blessings and to prepare our hearts for Advent.