40 Hours Devotion at Cathedral Nov. 18-20

In this first year of the National Eucharistic Revival, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck joyfully invites the gathering of diocesan faithful for 40 continuous hours of Eucharistic Adoration and prayer. The mission of the Eucharistic Revival is to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Eucharist. This 40 Hours Devotion event will take place at the Cathedral on November 18, 19, and 20 and includes around-the-clock Eucharistic Adoration, Masses, confessions, a healing service, and the Most Reverend Austin Vetter, Bishop of Helena, will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies. All are welcome to attend as much of the 40 Hours as their schedule permits. Adoration during this event is open to everyone in the Diocese of Bismarck. At least two adorers are needed for each hour during the three-day period. Go to cathedralparish.com for a full schedule and to sign up for adoration, or call the parish office at 701-223-1033.