40 Hours Devotion at UMary March 11-13

40 Hours Devotion at UMary March 11-13University Ministry at the University of Mary is hosting its second Lenten 40 Hours Devotion March 11-13 in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel on campus. Monsignor Tom Richter will be giving three talks over the course of the weekend along with time for adoration, Mass, reconciliation, Liturgy of the Hours, rosaries and more. This retreat experience is free and open to the public. The talk titles include: "Pagans Need Not Apply," 7 p.m. on March 11; "Kicking the Spiritual Bachelor out of the Basement" (Sloth), 7 p.m. on March 12; and "Actively Receiving Means Actively Rejecting," 7 p.m. on March 13. For more information, contact Marianne Hofer at mrhofer@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.