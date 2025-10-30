40 Hours Devotion in Bismarck, Nov. 14-16

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck joyfully invites the gathering of diocesan faithful for 40 hours of Eucharistic Adoration and prayer. This 40 Hours Devotion event will take place at the Cathedral on November 14, 15, and 16 and includes Eucharistic Adoration, Masses, confessions, worship music, and more. Father Wayne Sattler will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies. Adoration during this event is open to everyone. For a full schedule and to sign up an hour of adoration during the 40 Hours, go to cathedralparish.com/40-hours-devotion.