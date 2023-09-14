40 Hours Devotion in Bismarck Nov. 17-19

In this second year of the National Eucharistic Revival, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck joyfully invites the gathering of diocesan faithful for 40 continuous hours of Eucharistic Adoration and prayer. The mission of the Eucharistic Revival is to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Eucharist. This 40 Hours Devotion event will take place at the Cathedral on November 17, 18, and 19 and includes around-the-clock Eucharistic Adoration, Masses, confessions, and a healing service. Monsignor Tom Richter, pastor of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Dickinson, will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies. All are welcome to attend as much of the 40 Hours as their schedule permits. Adoration during this event will be open to everyone in the Diocese of Bismarck. Watch for more details in the November DCA.