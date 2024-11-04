40 Hours Devotion in Bismarck, Nov. 22-24

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck joyfully invites the gathering of diocesan faithful for 40 continuous hours of Eucharistic Adoration and prayer. This 40 Hours Devotion event will take place at the Cathedral on November 22, 23, and 24 and includes around-the-clock Eucharistic Adoration, Masses, confessions, a healing service, and worship music. Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary, will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies. Adoration during this event is open to everyone in the diocese. For a full schedule and to sign up for adoration, go to cathedralparish.com.