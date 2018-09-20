4th Annual KC Festival October 27 in Mandan

Join us for the 4th Annual KC Festival! Saturday, October 27th, 2018 6:00pm at the Mandan Moose The Knights of Columbus Council #2760 from the Church of St. Joseph invite you to join them for their 4th Annual KC Festival. Event this year will include Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Beans, and Homemade Desserts, Wine Tasting, Craft Beer Tasting, Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle, music and more! Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets purchased before October 21st will have a chance to win a Crystal Downs Fire Table! Tickets are available at the Church of St. Joseph Parish office or from any Knights of Columbus member. For more information, please call Pat at 701-202-9103 or Pete at 701-391-5201.