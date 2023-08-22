5K fundraiser Sept. 24

Join the fun on Sunday, Sept. 24 for the St. Vincent de Paul Society Friends of the Poor Walk. The annual 5k will begin at Sertoma Park at the Sertoma Club Community Center in Bismarck. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. with the walk/run starting at 4 p.m. The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus will serve hotdogs and sides immediately following the race. This is a noncompetitive walk/run to raise money for the poor in our community. There is no registration fee, but a freewill donation is much appreciated. You can pre-register online at fopwalk.org. All the funds raised stay in the local community to help those living in poverty.