9 Days for Life novena Jan. 14-22

9 Days for Life is a multi-faceted novena for the respect and protection of every human life. Each day, a different intention is accompanied by a short reflection, suggested actions, and related information.

“Unplug” for some time, and reflect on how God may be asking you to help build a culture of life in your home, workplace, or Church community.

Offer some other sacrifice, prayer, or act of penance that you feel called to do for today’s intention.

Fast from one meal, give up your favorite snack or abstain from meat for the day

Seek the intercession of Our Lady by praying a rosary for a special intention.

Pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Give up sleeping on your pillow tonight. Allow this small sacrifice to remind you of the sufferings endured by those in our world who are enslaved.

Smile. Ask God today for the grace to be extra joyful and share Christ’s love with those who need encouragement the most today.

Sacrifice some of your free time to do a small act of service for family, friends or strangers.

Learn how to pray the Angelus and consider saying it every day for the next week—on awakening, at noon, or at 6 p.m. (or all three times).