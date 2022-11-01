A buzz-worthy lesson from a local beekeeper

Part of the Montessori education model focuses a great deal on hands-on experiences at St. Bernard Mission School in Fort Yates. That’s what teacher, Michelle Pelerine’s, group of 6–9-year-olds did when they observed a bee keeping operation near their school.
For more than 25 years, our diocese has been blessed by the service of Brother George, a deacon and member of the international Salvatorians Society of the Divine Savior, at the Catholic Indian Mission and the Church of St. Peter in Fort Yates. He also happens to be the resident beekeeper.
This fall, 10 students were welcomed by Brother George as part of a lesson on bees. “He told us what the bees do and showed us the honey and wax,” Michelle said. “He also put the honeycomb through the extractor to get the honey. The experience teaches science, math, food, pollination—so many things.”
It’s easy to see that Brother George is proud of his bees and eager to share the work with the children. The children wrote questions beforehand and came up with answers after their visit. They were also treated to a taste of honey.
“It also teaches the children to listen and respect someone who is presenting to them. They know and see Brother George at Mass and it’s good for them to get to know him better while learning about this neat process.”
A few of the students offered their comments about the beekeeping experience:
Teddy - "I liked the honey because it was fresh and made by Brother George."
Amya - "I liked the taste of the honey and that he could sell it and make money."
Khili - "It was fun to watch the honey come out of the extractor."