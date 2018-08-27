A Catholic Parent’s Response to Same Sex Attraction, Sept. 4, Dickinson

A Catholic Parent’s Response to the topic of Same Sex Attraction: Join us Tuesday, September 4, at 7:00pm MST for a presentation by Fr. Phillip Bochanski at Trinity High School. Fr. Phillip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International will be featured at an event in Dickinson to help equip parents with a Catholic, yet Pastoral Response when they are faced with questions regarding Same Sex Attraction. Fr. Bochanski is a man in line with church teaching and Courage International is sanctioned by the church to help people with same sex attraction live chaste and holy lives in accordance with church teaching. For more information please contact Tara at the Diocese of Bismarck, tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com.