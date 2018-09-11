A Catholic Women’s Retreat in Garrison Oct. 13

A Catholic Women’s Retreat: “Grace for the Journey,” will be a time to relax and refresh the soul on October 13, at St. Nicholas Church in Garrison. The day begins with Mass with Father Basil Atwell at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. It will feature speakers from the Bismarck diocese: Shelly Preszler, Monica Hannan, and Patti Armstrong, and include lunch, adoration, confession, the rosary, and Divine Mercy Chaplet. Talks will cover the Divine Mercy message, how our Catholic faith changes everything, and uplifting insights from people’s final moments on earth. To register, send $10 by October 5 or $15 afterwards or at the door to: St. Nicholas Church Women’s Retreat; PO Box 870; Garrison, ND 58540.