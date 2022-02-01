In the second article in the series featuring a Day in the Life of a Sister,
Dakota Catholic Action interviewed Sr. Chiara Thérèse. She gave a glimpse of what it is like to be a part of the Servants of the Children of Light community, based in Mandan. The public association of women is dedicated to the Montessori curriculum of education and contemplative prayer. It is the first community of its kind in the world.
The Servants were established by Bishop Kagan in the fall of 2020 with Sr. Chiara Thérèse who explained there are different phases of discernment and there is not a formal count of those exploring the new community. Some have visited, some are taking time to understand the Montessori method, others are working to strengthen their own prayer and sacramental life as they discern, she explained. Most women come to find the community through the website at servantsofthechildrenoflight.org, but some are more local and visit, she said.
How did you know you had a calling or vocation?
I first heard the call to become a religious sister during my senior year of high school at St. Mary’s Central High School. I had Msgr. Thomas Richter and the now-Bishop Austin Vetter (Helena, Mont. Diocese) as my senior religion teachers. They were on fire for the faith and had a zeal and a joy that I wanted! I felt drawn to prayer in a way I never had before, whether it be the rosary or silent time before the Blessed Sacrament. They challenged us and taught us about our faith in a real, tangible way. It was also during my senior year of high school that I understood the Eucharist, not only in the intellect but deep inside my soul. I remember the gift this was, crying during Mass one day at school, with Bishop Vetter just smiling. The Lord was calling me, and perhaps the priests knew I had a vocation before I did!
Why did you help create a new community based on the Montessori curriculum?
This was all a work of the Lord. He led me down various paths, with time spent in another community in Europe which laid the foundation for what He ultimately would desire of my vocation. One cannot explain why the Lord asks; He just does of His own free accord. I felt Him asking something of me a number of years ago, but it was only brought to fruition through much time, prayer, experience with Montessori and those that know the method, and discernment with Bishop Kagan. I simply wanted to respond as Mary did, and echo, in my poverty, Her fiat.
The Montessori method is a method of education developed by the first Italian woman medical doctor, Maria Montessori, at the turn of the 20th century. The method is scientific, as she herself came to understand the inner workings of the child using her medical knowledge of observation. Montessori education also respects the developmental characteristics of the child and attempts to meet the needs of each of these characteristics through a hands-on and individualized approach to education. This method gives the child what he needs to accomplish the great task that is set before, namely, to create the man he is to become, as Montessori was quoted saying. She really was a genius when it came to child development. She created what we call a prepared environment—an aid to education for the child. This environment, prepared by an adult, who is also a prepared and trained Montessori teacher, serves the child and helps him to accomplish fully and completely that which is needed for him in the exact moment of his development. Whether this means meeting the needs of the youngest child through the care of the environment or the oldest, with complicated math materials, Montessori’s genius can be heard echoing through the walls of Montessori schools around the world.
Allowing the children to work in true freedom of choice and movement is important, but freedom comes with limits. The children need to learn how to become members of a society and societies have order and structure to them. We follow the child, but the Montessori teacher is wise and prudent in setting limitations for the children, with the love and care afforded to them as children of God.
How many sisters are in the new community? Are they only in North Dakota?
As of now, I am the only professed sister in this new community, with other women in discernment. The Lord provided a convent in Mandan, and future sisters will serve the needs of this area or wherever Jesus calls, in accord with the local Ordinary.
What is the day in the life of a sister like in your community?
The morning begins with offering our day to the Lord and spiritual reading as we prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. After Mass, morning prayer is said. Then a quick breakfast and off to serve Christ in the children. I serve at Christ the King Catholic Montessori School in Mandan as the atrium catechist or Montessori religion teacher.
I spend my days with children anywhere from age 3 to 12 years old, exploring the faith together and pondering the mysteries of God. I strive to say one minor hour of the breviary at school before returning to the convent. After school, time is spent in house duties, meal preparation, personal prayer, and working on various projects that need to be completed. Before dinner, the rosary and vespers are prayed. A time of recreation is had after dinner. The evening is then spent with our Beloved, in adoration and Lectio Divina. As in many communities, the last act of the day is Compline, or night prayer, before grand silence begins until the next morning. The weekends afford the opportunity for more prayer, rest, study, personal and community time, as well as Saturday afternoon cleaning of the convent.
Although our primary apostolate lies in Montessori education for all ages, this can take on many different facets. We can spend time in parent education, assisting parents in the noble task of raising their children. And as I do, the religious formation of the child with the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program in the atrium is another way we serve Christ in the child. Their primary work is in the classrooms, but sisters will be given the opportunity to discern in what gifts can best serve God and the children.
Do you wear a habit and if you do, why?
Yes, we wear a habit. It is an outward sign of our total consecration and dedication to God. We are set apart to serve Him alone. It is also an expression of the evangelical counsel of poverty.
What are the application stages for formation and commitment to the community?
Formation has many different stages. The first, candidacy, is when a young woman spends time with the community, whether that be prayer, meals, or understanding the apostolate. She may also desire to come for an extended stay at the convent to really see the life lived. During this time of initial discernment, it is also important that she develops a strong prayer life rooted in the sacraments and seek spiritual direction if she doesn’t already.
Once a woman decides that Jesus is calling her to this community, she would make a formal application. If approved, she would enter the community as a postulant.
The postulancy is a period of about nine months to a year where the young women become more acquainted with our way of life, the charism and apostolate. Once the postulancy is completed, the postulant would take the habit and a new name and officially enter the novitiate.
The novitiate has a duration of two years, one being the canonical year. This year is dedicated to further study of the religious life, more intense prayer and lived apart from the apostolate. It is a time of transformation. If the novice feels, after these two years, that she is not called to the community, she may leave.
The next stage is simple vows. Final vows are taken after at least three years of simple vows. These vows are for life and much discernment goes into making this final profession. After the final profession, there is always ongoing formation. The Church asks for this. We can never say, “I have arrived,” or “I know everything there is to know about my faith.” On the contrary, the great saints say, as you draw closer to God, you realize just how much you do not know about Him. If we desire to continue to grow, we must work on ourselves.
What do you do for fun?
I enjoy music. I have ever since I was a child. Whether it be the great works of Palestrina, William Byrd, Tomás Luis Victoria or Gregorian chant, music lifts the soul to God. I also love to study the truths of the faith and read the works of the saints. And, of course, I love to be around children, especially the young ones. They are so close to God, and they bring me great joy!
When did you take your final vows? Since this is a new community, I am currently in simple vows, which last for three years. I will profess final vows, God willing, in January of 2024.
(She chose the name Sr. Chiara Thérèse for St. Clare of Assisi (Chiara is the Italian version of the Clare and St. Thérèse of Lisieux. She also noted that Maria Montessori was born in a town called Chiaravalle in Italy.)
Who is supervising you on your journey to the full profession?
Bishop Kagan is the supreme moderator of the new association. He oversees the newly established community.
How do you feel the apostolate will strengthen after more women are fully professed?
With more sisters, the apostolate will be strengthened, as we will have the possibility to serve more children in various ways. Also, the life in common and prayer life will be greatly enriched.
Is it exciting being involved with something so new?
It is all the Lord’s work and with that comes a joyful excitement! It is always beautiful to see what He has in store, to allow Him to work at His pace, to remember that we are simply instruments in His Sacred Hands. The work is great, the mission is vast, but He only asks us to be faithful to today, to the present moment and allow Him to unfold His desires in the time allotted by His divine will.