In the third article in “A Day in the Life of a Sister” series, we visited with Sister Anna Rose Ruhland, a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Dickinson, who performs chaplain duties for senior citizen home residents in Bismarck, where she resides.
Inspired by the teachings of St. Benedict, Sr. Anna Rose splits her time ministering to those in need at both St. Vincent’s, a long-term care center, and Marillac Manor, an independent living facility.
Sister Anna Rose, who celebrated her 60th jubilee last July, was raised on a farm about 20 miles west of Garrison. She was educated at a country school and attended high school in White Shield. Her revelation to join the consecrated life as a sister came just a few months into college when she was 19 at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., where she studied nutrition. She intended to become a county home economist.
She joined the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery making her first profession in July 1961. After obtaining her degree in food and nutrition, she worked for many years in area healthcare facilities. She also worked for tribal agencies on the Fort Berthold Reservation. In 1997, after 31 years of nutrition work, Sr. Anna Rose made a career change to doing parish ministry work and went back to school for training in clinical pastoral education. In October 1999, she began working as a chaplain at St. Vincent’s Care Center in Bismarck.
At age 81, Sr. Anna Rose remains steadfast to her duties as chaplain where she’s needed. Her morning is dedicated to St. Vincent’s Care Center and much of the afternoon to Marillac Manor. At St. Vincent’s, she is assisted by Sr. Amal Grace, a member of the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites based in Fort Yates.
How did you know that you had a calling to religious life?
As I was going through my teenage years, I always had a feeling that was where I should go, but I didn’t want to, so I avoided it. I was in the chapel praying one day and I just heard the call. ‘Come follow me’ were the words that came to mind. So, I packed my bags, and went to Sacred Heart Convent, in Minot at the time. Now, it is the Sacred Heart Monastery in Dickinson. Our community has moved three or four times over the years.
It was a big change, but in the end, it wasn’t. When I was in the convent, I was away for education, and I went in for foods and nutrition. I became a dietitian. I worked in hospitals and nursing homes. We had a hospital in Crosby. I started off there as a dietitian and I did some consulting work in dietetics in small hospitals in the northwest part of the state. Then, I did public health and nutrition on the Indian reservation at Fort Berthold.
What is your typical day like in Bismarck?
I am a certified chaplain. I do pastoral care work. At my age now, I am supposed to be retired. I still come over and assist with Mass, visiting residents. We have priests come over. We set up for chapel. I visit, pray and do office work.
At Marillac Manor, we have a retirement area, and we have a chapel. So, I oversee the chapel, too.
I am an early riser. I get up for the day and then I go to the chapel for morning prayer. Then, I attend Mass at Marillac Manor, or I might go up town for an early Mass. Then, I go back and get ready for the day at St. Vincent’s.
I do the morning prayer at St. Vincent’s on the intercom. Then, I visit residents and see who is around. I might do prayer at one of the Benedict units when I am here.
Then, we have a morning report time with the managers—about the different units and how the residents are doing. Then, we come back to visiting residents and getting ready for Mass. We have a daily Mass at 11 a.m. But I always go to another Mass before that, so I am not distracted. At 11 a.m. Mass, I am taking care of residents. In the afternoon, it’s paperwork, office work and visiting residents.
I am usually finished at 5 p.m. so the evenings are free. I do evening prayer. I spend some time in the chapel. By the time I eat and do a little work in the apartment, the evening is over.
Why do you live in Bismarck and not at the monastery in Dickinson?
Our sisters started St. Vincent’s in 1941. We don’t own or operate Marillac Manor or St. Vincent’s, but we have an agreement that it remains Catholic. My presence here is to keep that. Also, we are a small community. I could stay at the monastery, but I am still active. Most of my religious life, I have been out.
I do the daily prayers as they do there. They have a full schedule. Between prayers, they are working or volunteering. Many of the sisters at the Sacred Heart Monastery in Dickinson are retired but they volunteer throughout the community as able, or work assigned tasks.
The monastery had been based in Richardton in 1965, but because we didn’t have an increase in community members, it was too big for us to manage so we sold that building and moved to Dickinson in a smaller unit about four years ago.
Do you connect with seniors being a senior yourself?
I am quite fortunate. I am quite healthy with an occasional pain here and there, but I have had quite good health. I can relate to them. I think they enjoy the visiting. They get lonely sometimes. It’s good to be around and greet them.
When did you take your vows as a Benedictine?
I made my temporary profession in 1961 and received my final vows in 1966. This is what I wanted to do.
What are the application stages for formation and commitment to the community?
When we first enter, we become postulants for six months. Then you spend a year as a novice. Then, there is a temporary profession after five years and then make your final vows.
Who makes an ideal candidate to join Sacred Heart Monastery?
It would be one who is willing to respond to whatever your superior asks you to do—someone who is open to prayer and will be attentive to prayer, faithful to the daily routines that are called in a community life.
If someone wanted to apply, they should approach the community and ask. They could come in and spend some time with us discerning what we do and how we do it. It could be a retreat maybe. If they wished, just contact the monastery.
Do you wear a habit?
I wear black and white and a veil. It’s not a traditional habit. I choose to do this. I do it because it is a witness of what I am, and it helps me maintain my religious commitments like a nurse wears something to remind her that she is a nurse.
On official days or ceremony, our sisters all wear black and white. They don’t wear veils, but they wear black and white. (Sisters at the monastery in Dickinson are not required to wear a habit.)
What do you do for fun?
I exercise. There is a group of staff members at St. Vincent’s that exercises for half an hour each day. For activities, it’s basically reading. I don’t watch TV; I’ll go to the chapel to pray. Occasionally, I get a special visit. I am independent. I can’t sit in my room and do nothing.
I am very much into retreats. That is traditional for all community members to do that. It’s time to reflect, contemplate, concentrate, pray, quiet down. You can maintain your own quiet space with the Lord.