A direct link between knowing our faith and living it

The month of September has always had nice memories for me going all the way back to my childhood years. It may seem a bit strange, but it was in September 1955 that I started first grade in my parish’s Catholic grade school. Since my sixth birthday was not until November of that year the Pastor let me begin early since I knew how to read!
It was a great day for me as it was the beginning of my Catholic school education and life. I am proud to state that I have gone to only Catholic schools for my entire education: grade school, high school, college, post-graduate theology and finally, canon law studies. The entire period of time ran from 1955 to 1979, with a two-year break from 1975-1977 when I served as an assistant pastor at St. Patrick Parish, Dixon, Illinois (the hometown of Ronald Reagan).
While our Catholic schools began another academic year last month, it seems that everything really gets going after the Labor Day holiday. The reason I bring all this up is that I value my Catholic school education from beginning to end and can state, without a doubt, that it has prepared me for my life as a priest and bishop. It had a deep and abiding influence on my vocation, and I have my parents, my parish priests and the marvelous religious sisters and priests who taught me to thank.
Parents, if you have not considered a Catholic school education for your children, I urge you to do so. No doubt, it is more expensive than sending your children to a public school. However, a public school can never educate your child in our precious Catholic faith and help them to understand the direct link between knowing our faith and living it by regular Mass, regular confession, our beautiful devotions throughout the year and by performing those necessary acts of charity. Only our Catholic schools do this and, in addition, our Catholic schools offer an excellent education in those secular areas our children will need as they grow and mature.
In a word, our Catholic schools exist to assist you in forming your children in our Catholic faith. To send your children to a Catholic school gives evidence of your own deep faith and fervent desire to have the very best for your children. Again, I urge you to consider our Catholic schools for your children if you have not yet done so.