A heart for the Eucharist

Blessed Carlo Acutis has been called a computer genius and future patron saint of the internet.
The English-born Italian teen and online designer, best known for creating a website documenting Eucharistic miracles, died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15. Before he died, he left a legacy portraying his love for the Eucharist with the hope of enkindling that same love within all Catholics. He was beatified in 2020.
Making it his mission, in 2002, Carlo began to pour himself into his life’s project to create a collection of Eucharistic miracles recognized by the Church to draw people into strengthening their faith. This demanding work by Carlo and his family took almost two and a half year to complete.
In addition to the online presence, Carlo’s exhibit presents a selection of the Eucharistic miracles, on 166 panels for displaying. The miracles depicted on these panels have occurred over the centuries, in various countries and are all recognized by the Church. Through these panels, viewers can “virtually visit” the places where these miracles happened. The exhibit has been hosted at thousands of parishes and more than 100 universities. It has been displayed on all five continents.
To reach the most people possible, the display, devised and planned by Carlo is available to download by anyone interested in doing so. For the Eucharistic Congress hosted by the diocese last June in Bismarck, the event committee created an exhibit of 60, 22” x 16” panels for those in attendance to view. After the event, the exhibit has been made available to parishes across the diocese.
Exhibited in the diocesan parishes
Last fall, the exhibit was set up at parishes in Mott, Minot, Powers Lake, Tioga and Ray. The exbibit also made its way to the St. Mary’s Academy in Bismarck for much of the month of December. In 2024, the exhibit has already been to parishes in Beulah and Hazen.
Next on the schedule is the Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck from Feb. 26-28. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, all are invited for an evening called an “encounter night”—to cultivate a reverent atmosphere for an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist through Scripture, meditation, a reflection by clergy, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, sacred silence, praise music and the sacrament of reconciliation. This evening will be enhanced by the Eucharistic miracle exhibit created by Blessed Carlo Acutis.
From there, the exhibit can be viewed at the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan the weekend of March 1-3. Then, the exhibit goes to St. Patrick’s in Crosby until mid-March.
From there, the exhibit is back at Corpus Christi for the dates of April 8-10 and April 17-19. These dates correspond with special events at the parish. On Tuesday, April 9, the parish hosts a presentation on the Eucharist. The diocesan Office of Continuing Education for Clergy invites the laity of the diocese to hear a talk by Dr. Lawrence Feingold on Tuesday, April 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Feingold is a professor of theology and philosophy at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis where several diocesan priests have attended, and our seminarians continue to study. He will be in Bismarck to present at the Spring Clergy Conference and will offer an evening for the laity to learn more about the Eucharist. All are invited to attend this presentation.
On Thursday, April 18, all are invited, once again, to the Church of Corpus Christi for the final “encounter night” and viewing of the Eucharistic miracle exhibit.
There are more dates available for exhibit in parishes. All 60 panels can be utilized or select panels for a smaller display. If interested in hosting the exhibit for opportunities of catechesis and faith formation at events or gatherings, contact Neil Albaña, director of the office of catechesis and youth, at nalbana@bismarckdiocese.com.
Eucharistic devotion
Blessed Carlo Acutis is known to have said, “All are born with their own originality, but many die as photocopies.” To move toward the ultimate destination of heaven and not “die as photocopies,” Carlo said that our compass must be the Word of God, against which we must constantly measure ourselves.
Knowing that extremely special means are required to reach heaven, we can only do this through the sacraments. Carlo placed the Holy Eucharist at the heart of his life and encouraged everyone else to do the same. Not only did he dedicate his time to Eucharistic devotion, but he also convinced anyone who would listen that “by standing by the Eucharistic Christ, we become holy.”
Carlo passionately pointed out to all that in the Blessed Sacrament, Christ is present in the same way He was 2,000 years ago during the time of the Apostles. Then, people had to travel to see Him, while we are much more fortunate today because we can find Him in just about every church right near us.