A leader among brothers

The monks of Assumption Abbey in Richardton elected Father Valerian John Odermann, OSB as their tenth abbot on Nov. 7. Bishop Kagan traveled to the abbey on Jan. 3 for a blessing of the new abbot.
The Benedictine community was founded in 1893. Its first abbot was Vincent Wehrle, who became the first bishop of the Bismarck Diocese when the diocese was established in 1910, so there’s a long-standing connection between the community of monks and the diocese.
Abbot Valerian is the first abbot of the community to have been born and raised in the Bismarck Diocese. His family belonged to the parish of St. Bernard in Belfield. After graduating from Assumption Abbey high school, and beginning college, he joined the community and professed vows in 1967. He was sent to St. Martin’s Abbey and College to complete an undergraduate degree, then theology at St. Meinrad, Ind.
On May 30, 1973, he was ordained a simplex priest—meaning he can celebrate Mass but not preach sermons or hear confessions. He completed his theological studies in 1974. The next year, he was elected prior of Assumption Abbey’s daughter house in Bogotá. When he returned to the U.S. in August of 1989, he became a professor and chaplain at the University of Mary. In 1995, he earned a Doctor of Education degree, and, in 1996, was appointed prior of Assumption Abbey and continued to teach part-time at the University of Mary. In 2004, he returned to full-time teaching. He returned to Bogotá in 2012 as formation director for a year, and, in 2016, became chaplain at Mount Marty College and Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, S.D. for four years. In 2021, he retired to the Abbey.
We asked Abbot Valerian to share some of his experiences leading up to the election, as well as insight into the work ahead.
Can you tell a little of your earliest experiences that led to your being called to be abbot of Assumption Abbey?
At St. Bernard Parish in Belfield, both as acolyte and lector, I got involved when quite young. (And I do mean young: when serving at one Easter Vigil, I fell asleep during the readings. Father said, “Let him sleep!”) And then, of course, a lot of work, hard work, on the ranch prepared me well for what lay ahead.
What led you specifically to the monastery, this group of monks who elected you their abbot on Nov. 7?
We’re talking many years ago. At that time the Abbey had a high school. I saw what monks were and did. After a lot of thinking about it, I concluded that that’s what I could see myself doing. Yes, further education was foreseen, but little did I know what the years would bring. Just two years after ordination as a priest, I was asked to go to our Benedictine foundation in Bogotá, Colombia. That was never in my long-range plan!
Since you have engaged in education for many years of your priestly life, had you planned on teaching after ordination as a priest?
The short answer: no. As a monk, I was ready to do what I was asked to do. Yet, I took to the classroom like a fish to water. Teaching at our school in Bogotá (Colegio San Carlos) and working in administration in our foundation (Tibatí) broadened my horizons immensely. In studies, I had read about social justice issues and was somewhat aware of the systemic problems with poverty. Seeing them firsthand was a much more effective “textbook.” In fact, my Latin American experience taught me more than several decades of classroom knowledge had ever done.
Then, you came to the University of Mary as theology professor and chaplain. How did those years continue to shape you?
My UMary years were a blessing. Not only did I get to work closely with the sisters of Annunciation Monastery and a dedicated group of professionals, but sharing in the lives of 1,000s of young adults was pure gift. During this time, I was privy to many of their struggles—struggles with growing up, with the faith and with learning how to love responsibly. Being invited into their lives blessed me in ways I had not expected. And, later, I had a similar experience at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D.
How have those experiences shaped you or prepared you for your new role as abbot?
I learned early on that people want to thrive. My job, whether as priest, chaplain, theology professor or friend, was to not get in the way but to do whatever I could to aid them on their journey.
Can you describe the role of the abbot for our readers?
What does an abbot do? Well, an abbot “abbots!” The word means father. So, he does what a good father of any family does—helps those who are “guests” in his life grow in the Spirit. A couple of his tasks reflect the gospel calls: teacher, steward, pastor.
One thing comes to the fore: An abbot does not have a community; a community has an abbot. He has come from that community; they have made him who he is, and now they want him to be their guide.
What are some of the joys of being a member of the Assumption Abbey community?
Living together, praying together, working together and sharing good and bad times together. Notice the “together.” None of us is a lone wolf, off doing our own thing. The brotherhood brings challenges, yes, but also educates as a true human being.
What are some thoughts on being elected the 10th abbot of Assumption Abbey (joys, challenges, or future plans)?
To be able to serve this community as its abbot brings me great joy. It is not about me. The election and blessing of an abbot reflects a community’s understanding of itself: “We have a future together. We share faith and trust in each other. And we are here for others.” As a community, we plan to continue serving the people of this diocese, as we have since its very beginning.