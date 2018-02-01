A lifetime of service

by Kirk Greff, Special Contributor to the DCA

Many people look to retirement as a time to slow down and rest, but for Fr. John O’Leary, retirement has a been a wonderful time of service and prayer with the residents of St. Vincent’s Care Center and tenants of Marillac Manor.



Having just recently turned 90, Father shows little sign of slowing down, although he would say that his legs argue with this statement. He personally celebrates most daily Masses at St. Vincent’s and schedules priests/deacons for daily Mass or Communion services at both St. Vincent’s and Marillac Manor. Daily Mass with Father O’Leary always includes a thoughtful and rehearsed homily filled with good-natured life lessons and humor that only he can provide.



To celebrate this milestone birthday with Father O’Leary, an open house was hosted at St. Vincent’s. Priests from Emmaus Place (local home for retired priests) and the surrounding area, Sisters from Sacred Heart Monastery, Sisters from Annunciation Monastery, residents of St. Vincent’s, tenants of Marillac Manor, and many community guests packed into the main dining room of St. Vincent’s to sing “Happy Birthday” to Father. While cake was being served, many took the opportunity to “roast” Father O’Leary with stories from his days working as a parish priest and a high school Latin teacher.



Father John O’Leary was born Jan. 5, 1928 to John and Myrtle Agnes (Scofield) O’Leary in Minot. He attended St. Leo’s School in Minot for 9 and a half years, but after a family move, graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Los Angeles. He attended Los Angeles College for two years, eventually landing at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Lambert Hoch on June 7, 1954 in Richardton and spent his entire career serving parishes and Catholic High Schools of western North Dakota.



On July 1, 1998, after serving the Bismarck Diocese for 44 Years, Fr. O’Leary opted for retirement. At that time, Emmaus Place didn’t have an open apartment, so he moved into Marillac Manor located directly across the street. So began Father’s 20 years of service and relationship with Sacred Heart Monastery, the sponsoring Sisters of St. Vincent’s and Marillac Manor. By 2000, an Emmaus Place apartment became available and Father moved to his current residence.



Since his retirement in 1998, the longest stretch Father was absent from the altar at St. Vincent’s occurred in 2013, when he moved from the pulpit to the congregation. Father was experiencing severe pain and opted for hip replacement surgery at CHI St. Alexius Health. After surgery, Fr. O’Leary became a rehabilitation resident at St. Vincent’s receiving physical and occupational therapy in preparation for his return to Emmaus Place. After weeks of intense therapy, Father returned to Emmaus Place with a new-found appreciation and empathy for the residents and staff of St. Vincent’s.



When asked if he will ever slow down, Father stated, “I will continue to say Mass as long as the good Lord wills me to do so.” The residents and staff of St. Vincent’s would love this to be another 90 years.

