A priest forever

Nineteen priests were recognized this year at the Jubilarian Mass on May 7 for reaching considerable milestones in service.
Two pastors among them, Fr. John O’Leary now of Bismarck has been a diocesan priest for 65 years and Fr. Charlie Heidt of Garrison has completed 60 years.
Although long officially retired, both still serve Catholics in western North Dakota, but at a more moderate pace.
Fr. O’Leary
O’Leary, 91, who still holds daily Mass at the St. Vincent’s nursing home in Bismarck, found playing a local role in Vatican II among the most meaningful experiences. “I said the Latin Mass for 10 years. I felt people needed the English more. …It was needed to bring the people closer to God and raise their understanding, he explained. “It made it far more relevant to the people,” Fr. O’Leary said.
Among the communities he was assigned were New England, Amidon, Gaylord, Berthold, Des Lacs, Dickinson, Burlington, Foxholm, Center, Fort Yates, Cannon Ball, Porcupine, Selfridge, Solen, New Town and Crown Butte. His career including teaching and tending to parishioners, depending upon his assignment.
Over the decades, O’Leary said his vocation as a priest represents great joy. “It has meant a great deal to me. I’ve been allowed to participate in the Lord’s work—just by preaching, administering the sacraments, being available to the people.”
He said priests bring the message of God’s love into people’s lives in grief, losing family members in times of death, babies and weddings. “It’s a mixture of joys and sorrows. Every life has them.”
He added, “I just try to grow their faith. I try to make a point and explain the message of the Church, which is the message of Christ.”
The Minot native says his widowed mother did not hold him back from becoming a priest and was pleased with his decision after he was ordained in 1954.
“People with faith get through life. …. There are so many problems in life. I just try to help them with the faith life,” Fr. O ’Leary said. He repeatedly encouraged retreats to revitalize people’s faith.
O’Leary retired in 1998 after being an active priest for 44 years. He looks forward to his time with the seniors at the nursing home, where he provides Mass, communion and the sacraments. “It’s better than sitting in a chair all day,” he quips. “I’m glad I can do what I can.”
He added, “This life is like a minute in all eternity…. I just wanted to help the people grow in their faith.”
"He was an excellent teacher," said fellow retired diocesan priest of 58 years, Fr. Cas Paluck. "He follows the liturgy books meticulously. He is quite spiritual and is devoted to the blessed sacrament. He keeps studying the faith."
Father Paluck also describes O'Leary as humorous, enjoys his food, an avid news watcher and one who loves people. "He has company several times a week," he commented.
Fr. Heidt
Heidt, 87, said he became a priest “by default,” but found the people in his parishes were true family.
The rural New England, N.D. native seriously pondered his life plan right before high school graduation and knew he wanted to serve others to be happy.
He mulled the professions of doctors, social workers and the priesthood. He knew the diocese could help finance his studies for the priesthood, but paused because he wanted a family of his own. His large farm family could not finance the other career options.
“The priesthood was the only way I could go into service,” he explained.
He struggled with the desire for a family throughout his seminary training, but followed through with his commitment and was ordained in 1959.
“It didn’t take long until the people of God in the parishes became my family,” Fr. Heidt said. “Maybe, that is why I was so close to them. I fell in love with the people and they fell in love with me.”
Among the communities he has served in the past six decades are Dickinson, New Leipzig, Bentley, Miner, Donnybrook, Tolley, Amidon, Gaylord, New England, Max, Butte, Douglas, Minot, Center, Washburn and Bismarck. His work also included teaching.
He added that the most meaningful thing about being a priest is knowing you are transforming people’s lives during important moments like births, baptism, confirmation, the sacrament of reconciliation, marriage, death and grief.
As a priest, Fr. Heidt said he began memorizing the Bible so he could proclaim it to his church family, not just read it. It became one of the most meaningful parts of his work.
“It takes on a whole different meaning. God’s Word demands the best,” he said.
“My homily took on another depth of meaning. I questioned why things were said the way they were. So, they became a part of me.” Even now, Fr. Heidt tears up about the messages he gives during some homilies.
He recalled how a once sleepy parishioner told him how much his homilies moved him. “He said, ‘I felt the intensity of your voice and the emotion behind it, and I just sat up. I always listened to what you had to say.’” Father Heidt said that was the Holy Spirit.
An anonymous letter also enlightened him about how much his work meant.
A woman wrote she had planned every detail of her death, but decided to talk to Fr. Heidt on the way. He unknowingly intervened. The woman wrote, “When I left your presence, I couldn’t run home fast enough to tear up my suicide note that I had left for my mom and my dad. I want to thank you because now I have a wonderful husband and two wonderful children.”
He echoes Fr. O’Leary’s sentiment that Vatican II was a deeply moving time for the Church and for him. “It was an exciting time. It was grace-filled. We recognized new ways of bringing God’s love and compassion. It was bringing the Church to a Church of love.”
As an active priest, Fr. Heidt organized a Management By Objectives program for the diocese to be the model for local parishes for completing goals and projects. He helped give workshops for the diocese.
Father Heidt’s bond with parishes didn’t cease when he retired in the early 2000s at age 71. He now also assists Fr. Basil Atwell with his duties in Garrison and helps fill in for other priests throughout the diocese.
“When I retired, … I said I wanted to help out when people were on sabbatical. Those are for three to four months… That would give me enough time to fall in love with the parishioners and they to fall in love with me.”
Father Heidt added, “I longed for a family, that in being a priest, I ended up having this family. There are people, to this day, that make me a part of their lives.”
“I think one of the best qualities is he gave it his all. He is a very busy person,” said fellow retired diocesan priest for 60 years, Fr. Jerry Kautzman. “We traveled together. He was very generous in giving me rides when I didn’t have a car when we went to school in Denver. In my early priesthood, he was one of the few friends I had. He was at St. Patrick’s in Dickinson and I was at St. Joseph’s. He was a good, loyal friend.”