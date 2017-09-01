A sign of love

by Amanda Evinger

In 1975, Mary Cay Senger and her second-grade CCD students from her former parish in Coon Rapids, Minn., touched many hearts in a unique, profound way.



“We signed all of the songs for a funeral Mass of a baby whose parents were both deaf,” she explained. “It really made an impact. Sign Language can add so much to the meaning of the liturgy. It is so beautiful and tender. It has a real flow to it—it is almost like a religious dance. It is such a wonderful form of expression. It has always been so special to me. I even think in Sign Language!”



And, for the last 20 years, she has generously offered her talent to the parish community of St. Mary's in Bismarck by providing Sign Language interpretation for the Saturday Vigil Mass.



“I never know how many people are deaf in the congregation, but I do know that after Mass, people will come up to me and thank me for signing,” she said. “They will often tell me how much a deaf family member has appreciated it. It also helps me to really pay attention to each word of the homily, because I need to. I try to use both my lips and my hands to make interpreting easier for everyone.”



She also signs occasionally for funerals, special religious occasions, and other parishes where there are hearing impaired members in the congregation. For 40 years, she worked as an elementary teacher (mainly in parish schools), and for many years, she coordinated religious education programs. No matter what her job was, she always brought the joy of Sign Language to those around her.



“I taught some Sign Language to every class I have had,” she said. “I especially enjoyed teaching my students how to sign the songs for Mass. One year, when I was teaching at the mission school in Ft. Yates, I taught the children how to sign 'Silent Night' for Christmas Mass. The next year, they invited me back and showed me that they had learned how to do it all by themselves. I was so touched! I also tried to give my students opportunities to actually work with people who are deaf, so they could practice.”



Time and time again, she witnessed how natural learning Sign Language really is for children, who have big hearts and are drawn to hands-on, visual activities.



“Children pick up Sign Language so easily, and remember it so well,” she commented. “Overall, the words are simple to sign, and so beautiful. Signing at Mass keeps them interested in the liturgy, and helps them to concentrate on it. It also really adds to the beauty of the music at Mass.”



In fact, Mary Cay's appreciation for Sign Language goes all the way back to her childhood. She was raised by a mother who could speak, but was deaf. Seeing her mother struggle has inspired her share the gift of Sign Language with others.



“My mother just read lips, and used a machine that helped her to hear,” Mary Cay shared. “But there are so many things you miss when you communicate mainly by reading lips, while reading signs is much more definitive. My mother never knew Sign Language, so once I learned it, I wanted to teach it to her.”



Mary Cay first began to learn Sign Language after the mother of one of her students signed her up for a 12-week class. Impressively, after that she simply taught herself by studying books on Sign Language and putting it to use, especially for God's glory.



“For the most part, I only use Sign Language for religious events,” she explained. “The religious words are the ones I know and use the most because they are such an important part of my life.”



Over time, Mary Cay has witnessed a positive change in the general attitude towards the use of Sign Language in society, as well as towards handicapped people in general.



“When I first started using Sign Language, there was a real stigma attached to it,” she said. “People didn't want to be seen signing. But, these days, thankfully, most of that stigma has been done away with, and people are more accepting of it.”



Importantly, Mary Cay sees her dedication to sharing Sign Language with others as a testimony to her love for Christ.



“I believe that all Christians should accept people with disabilities just as God accepts them,” she remarked. “Signing is a way we can reach out to them and show them we care. We all have our own 'handicaps' in life, so we need to be understanding of each other.”



To those who are interested in learning Sign Language, Mary Cay responded, “There are inexpensive enrichment classes in Sign Language offered at Bismarck State College that are only about seven or eight weeks long. The library also has many great books on signing, with very clear pictures. In whatever way you decide to learn, it will be worth it. There are many people in our community that use Sign Language. We don't always know who they are, but they are there. It is good to know a little more about a language that is part of many people's lives.”

