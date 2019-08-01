A tribute to our beloved Bishop Zipfel

As we resume the ordinary publication of our diocesan newspaper, we are very much aware of the death and burial of our beloved Bishop Paul Zipfel. This issue will carry all of the news and details of the life, death and birth into eternal life of Bishop Zipfel. However, I would like to offer a personal reflection on my predecessor and brother in Holy Orders as a priest and a bishop.
I want to frame my reflection in the light of the beautiful Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven at the moment of her death. his is a holy day of obligation and falls on August 15 each year. Why do this? For the simple reason that this has been the ancient and unequivocal faith of the Catholic Church that Our Blessed Lady because of Her singular life as the Mother of God, conceived without the stain of original sin, faithful to the will of Almighty God for Her earthly life, received at the moment of Her death the eternal reward of being united in body and soul with God for all eternity. Our Blessed Lady stands as our sure and certain sign of what we hope to have at the end of the world. Not only this, Our Blessed Lady is the perfect disciple and our model to imitate in our daily lives.
Finally, as the
Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us: “Finally, the Immaculate Virgin, preserved free from all stain of original sin, when the course of her earthly life was finished, was taken up body and soul into heavenly glory, and exalted by the Lord as Queen over all things, so that she might be more fully conformed to her Son, the Lord of lords and conqueror of sin and death. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin is a singular participation in her Son’s Resurrection and an anticipation of the resurrection of other Christians.” (966)
All of this is not just a defined doctrine of our faith, but it is of the very fabric of our Catholic life. Bishop Zipfel lived this beautiful reality of our faith before and after his ordination to the priesthood and his consecration as our bishop. He most certainly lived what we believe of the Assumption in his retirement and he lived this faith with a joy, serenity and good humor that I shall never forget and for which I am most grateful.
From the first day we met when I came to Bismarck for the announcement of my appointment as bishop, he and I hit it off immediately. Bishop Zipfel and I became very close friends, he was a mentor to me and, more importantly, he was my spiritual father and brother.
Bishop Zipfel was and is a holy and virtuous man, a good priest and bishop who only wanted to serve you and me and everyone to the best of his ability.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.