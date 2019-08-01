A true servant

Aside from his priests, the person who worked the closest with Bishop Zipfel was his secretary, Bev Hulm, who was by his side during his entire time as Bishop of Bismarck.
The words that come to the forefront when Bev describes Bishop Zipfel are kind, gentle, loving, wise. “He was also a great confidant and listener. I think the highlight of every day at work with him started with daily Mass in his chapel with a handful of employees. His homilies were the best! Every day, after Mass, when we got back to the office, we’d talk about the homily. Oh, how I wish I would have recorded those homilies,” Bev said.
His stirring and heart-felt homilies were one of the things that many people remember. “Many times, on a Monday morning, after he had served at a Mass on Sunday, I’d get a call from someone who wanted a copy of his homily. Humbly, he always granted the request.”
Bev had the distinct privilege of working for three bishops—Bishop Kinney (Bishop Zipfel’s predecessor) and Bishop Kagan—until she retired in 2016.
“I was extremely fortunate in my faith journey, working for three bishops. They are great men and my faith just kept getting stronger. We have a good Church, not perfect, but good.”
Bev is certain that all the employees saw Bishop Zipfel as that same kind and gentle soul that she worked with every day. “His door was always open for staff or anyone. The best words I can think of to describe him is a real pastor at heart.”
In addition to his pastoral side, Bev came to really appreciate his good humor. She was also impressed by his magic shows. She noted the time he was featured in a magic show alongside Bismarck Mayor Bill Sorensen.
“I remember Bishop Zipfel telling me that he didn’t want to be known just for his magic, which I really respected.” He wanted people to know the priest, the shepherd of God’s people in him, first and foremost.
“He was a wonderful man to work for,” said Joyce McDowall who worked for Bishop Zipfel beginning in 2001 when he started the Office of Family Ministry and asked her to be the director. “Any idea we brought to him that would bring people to the Church, he gave us his full support.”
The Office of Family Ministry handles marriage preparation, support for troubled marriages and any program pertaining to family life.
Joyce noted that one of Bishop Zipfel’s greatest strengths was his realization that most people don’t get to see or interact with the bishop unless they attend a confirmation. “He knew we had to go out into the communities to celebrate with the people in their parishes and in their towns,” she said.
Like so many of the faithful, she was touched by his humbleness. Joyce recalls, on many occasions, the staff would serve a meal to the people in the towns around the diocese so everyone would have the opportunity to meet the bishop. “Almost every time, you’d find Bishop Zipfel somewhere in that serving line or pouring coffee for people. He was a true servant.”
And, it was always service with a smile. “That’s what so many people commented on was his smile,” Joyce noted. “I remember one Celebration of Marriage event where we had 180 couples show up. He stood there for hours and smiled for photos. He was just so gracious.”