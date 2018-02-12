AASK Adoption Director - Catholic Charities ND

Catholic Charities North Dakota is seeking an individual to fill the position of AASK Director in their Fargo office. The AASK (Adults Adoption Special Kids) program is a collaborative adoption program of Catholic Charities ND and PATH ND, Inc. The position is responsible to supervise and direct the AASK Program as an integral component of child welfare services and to provide a statewide system of adoption services throughout North Dakota. Position requires a LCSW with a minimum of two years experience in supervision of child placement workers or in child placement, or an LSW with a master’s degree in human service-related field from an accredited school, and a minimum of two years experience in supervision of child placement workers or in child placement. Applicants must have good organizational, communication, and managerial skills, and well as knowledge of the child welfare system and the needs of the populations to be served. Position also requires active participation as part of CCND’s Management Team and Accreditation process. Travel required. Criminal background, abuse/neglect, and driver’s record checks conducted on all new hires. Apply by sending cover letter, resume, and three references to Dianne Nechiporenko, Executive Director, Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd. Ste. B, Fargo, ND 58104, fax 701-356-7993, or e-mail to dnechiporenko@catholiccharitiesnd.org by the close of business on February 28, 2017. EEO