AASK Supervisor - Catholic Charities ND

Catholic Charities ND is seeking a full-time Supervisor for the Adults Adopting Special Kids (AASK) Program, a collaborative foster care adoption program between Catholic Charities North Dakota and PATH North Dakota. Responsibilities include supervision of foster care adoption services for northwestern North Dakota. Position is responsible to the AASK Director and will be located in Minot. Minimum requirements for the position: ND LCSW licensure and experience in supervision or a master’s degree in a human service related field from an accredited school and experience in supervision; LSW required. Some travel required. Send cover letter, resume, and three references to Chris Martin, Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd., Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104, fax 701-356-7993, or email to cmartin@catholiccharitiesnd.org by the close of business on June 30, 2018. EEO