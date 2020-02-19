Administrative Assistant - Real Presence Radio

Real Presence Radio is accepting applications for a full-time administrative assistant to the programming director. A qualified candidate should demonstrate excellent self-management and the time management skills and have excellent oral and written communication skills. Tasks will include: assisting in lining up daily guests for our local program, “Real Presence Live,” by making phone calls and sending emails; writing talking points and promotional materials for program segments; and management of a programming calendar. A degree or experience in communication or business administration is preferred, but not required. For more information, contact Brandon at 877-795-0122.