Advent novena Dec. 14-22

Everyone is welcome to the Advent novena at the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck each night at 7 p.m. from Dec. 14 through Dec. 22. The event is nine days of waiting for the Infant God with sacred music, candlelight and words of Scripture inspiring the worship time. A different homilist is featured each night with the following schedule: Dec. 14 – Fr Russ Kovach, Dec. 15 – Fr. Jeff Zwack, Dec. 16 – Msgr. James Shea, Dec. 17 – Fr. Josh Ehli, Dec. 18 – Fr. John Paul Gardner, Dec. 19 – Fr. Jared Johnson, Dec. 20 – Fr. Paul Gardner, Dec. 21 – Fr. Josh Waltz and Dec. 22 – Fr. Kregg Hochhalter.