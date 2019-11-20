Advent Oblate Retreat at Annunciation Monastery Dec. 1

All are welcome to join the Oblates of Annunciation Monastery for an Advent retreat at Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, on Sun., Dec. 1. Presenter, Sister Thomas Welder, will lead discussion on the theme, Advent: An Invitation to Wake up—for Surely LOVE is Coming. The retreat begins at 10 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Liturgy at 11 a.m., and a light lunch. The afternoon session will resume from 1-3 p.m. There is no fee to attend. Oblates are women and men of varied faith backgrounds who associate themselves with a monastery and live according to the Rule of St. Benedict as their state in life permits. Oblates are supported through relationships with the sisters, other oblates, monthly meetings/reading materials. For more information, contact Sister Patricia Schap, oblate director, or Sister Rosemary DeGracia, assistant oblate director, at 701-255-1520. All are welcome.