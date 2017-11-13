Advent Parish Mission in Williston Dec. 11-13

The Crib, the Cross, and the Eucharist is the theme for an Advent Parish Mission at St. Joseph's in Williston Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 11-13 at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Presenter is Fr. Dave Pivonka, a well-known Catholic speaker who has several exciting projects, including the "The Wild Goose," which is a series on the Holy Spirit that you can watch on FORMED.ORG. All the events are free to attend. There will be a program for children ages 3-12 years during the Monday and Tuesday talks. The third talk will be an extended homily during a Mass that begins at 6 p.m. For more information call 701-572-6731.