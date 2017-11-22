Advent retreat for oblates at Annunciation Monastery Dec. 10

The Oblates of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, will meet at Annunciation Monastery on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Advent retreat themed, “Who is Mary?” Sister Nancy Gunderson will offer a day of reflection and sharing on the mystery of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Oblates are Christian women and men of varied faiths who associate themselves with a monastery and live according to the Rule of St. Benedict as their state in life permits. All are welcome to attend this retreat. There is no charge to attend. Retreatants are invited to join the sisters for Eucharistic liturgy at 11 a.m., followed by a light lunch, and the second portion of the retreat. For more information, please feel free to contact Sister Patricia, oblate director, or Sister Rosemary, assistant director of oblates at 701-255-1520.