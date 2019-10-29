Advent retreat in Watford City Dec. 7-8

Epiphany Parish in Watford City welcomes nationally-known speaker Judy Hehr for an Advent retreat on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Hehr, who works as a spiritual speaker, life coach and radio host, will deliver the message that’s it’s never too late to be who God calls you to be. It’s said that Judy cannot be described, she must be experienced. The power behind her emotional life journey and the style in which she shares her message cannot be defined. Judy’s story will expand your self-awareness, enrich your attitude, rekindle your love for Christ, and encourage your own personal relationship with God. To find out more about this event, consult the Facebook page facebook.com/wcepiphany, or at www.wcepiphany for updates and times.