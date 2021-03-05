African Mission health and wellness program expands

Thanks to the generosity of the Bismarck Diocese parishioners, we are excited to be planning the expansion of the health and wellness program within the African Mission.
As you can imagine, our orphans face a multitude of health and wellness challenges. The prevalence of AIDS continues to affect every aspect of health management throughout Africa. We currently provide annual AIDS testing for all mission orphans. Transportation to the local government facility and medication education are given to all orphans who test positive. Annually, we also administer deworming treatments for each orphan to counter the parasites caused by poor sanitary conditions and the lack of proper footwear.
Our new wellness program expansion will include baseline services for each orphan including tracking height and weight, eye exams, hearing tests and basic oral hygiene instruction. Due to a geographical proclivity to congenital heart disease, heart rate monitoring will be included for each orphan. Vaccinations against common illnesses and disease will also be available as part of our wellness program. We have recently acquired a machine to test for anemia and blood disorders which will be used to monitor nutritionally at-risk orphans.
Providing continuing health education is an important wellness goal for the mission. Classes on hygiene, nutrition, dental care, health education and chastity, are all ways to keep our orphans safe and healthy. Preventative medicine can make a big difference in the lives of our orphans and the entire community. We are very proud that many of the services will be administered by some of our post-secondary alumni who will be trained and licensed to provide health care assistance. In coming full circle, from students to leaders, their participation is truly a success story for our mission and its future.
In addition, this past year, the Mission purchased laboratory equipment for the parish clinic and provided the necessary training for the staff. As a result, the clinic just received their highest rating for their care by the local government.
With access to this new lab equipment and the expanded health and wellness program, the donations and prayers from the people of the Bismarck Diocese are making a difference in the lives of our poorest brothers and sisters in Kenya.