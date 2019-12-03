An instrument for the Lord

Our diocese has been blessed with three new permanent deacons in Jim Belohlavek, Mohn Koble and Ross Reiter who were ordained on Nov. 22 by Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
Each man, like all deacons, fills a distinct role to embody the image of Christ the servant. Permanent deacons are marked from the point of ordination to represent the Church as they proclaim the Gospel, witness marriages, perform baptisms, preside over funeral and burial services outside of Mass, distribute Holy Communion and preach the homily.
Deacon Jim Belohlavek sums up his new role in two simple words, “Just helping.” Perhaps, these two succinct words encapsulate the role of the deacon. He’s there to assist the priest, of course, but more so to connect the dots between the community and the Church.
Deacon Jim Belohlavek
Jim and his wife, Jolanta, live in Mandan where he works as an equipment operator for the city’s street department. They have two grown children. He’s assigned at Christ the King in Mandan.
For Jim, the discernment process was slow. He said it took him at least 10 years once the idea popped up, from what seemed like nowhere, before he entered formation.
“During that time, a couple people asked me if I ever considered the diaconate,” Jim said. “I listen to Real Presence Radio a lot and they had mentioned having a spiritual director on a couple different shows in the same day and I decided I should consider finding one. The diaconate seemed so ‘out there’ by this point and it entered my thoughts more often. The Lord gave me a great spiritual director and I mentioned the diaconate and he helped me with discernment.”
The deacon’s wife plays a vital role in the discernment process, and is by her husband’s side for the formation process. And, that role continues into the deacon’s life of service to the Church.
“My wife, Jolanta, and the kids have been very supportive and Jolanta has been going through the program from the beginning,” Jim explained. “When I first mentioned the program to her, she said she thought it was great. Then, I mentioned she would have to accompany me on the journey through formation and she wasn’t as enthusiastic, but she loved the program and is glad we did it. We both learned so much about our beautiful faith.”
Jim is appreciative of the many good and holy priests of the diocese. Their love of God and the Church is a great example for all.
Jim will now assist those priests, the parish and the people of the entire diocese. “Other deacons have expressed how special assisting the priest at Mass is and I look forward to that honor. Also, Communion services at the nursing home, the residents there are so grateful to be able to celebrate that.”
Deacon Mohn Koble
Being an instrument for the Lord is what Deacon Mohn Koble looks forward to fulfilling in his new role at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Minot.
Mohn, and his wife, Julia, reside in Minot where he works as a warehouseman at Magic City Beverage. They have four grown children and six grandchildren.
Describing himself as a shy and introverted person, Mohn said his journey to the diaconate began with “baby steps.”
“After our parish, Our Lady of Grace, became a stewardship parish, I felt a calling to do something in the church,” Mohn said in describing the start of his vocation to the diaconate. “It was very hard for me, but I found I had a great love of being around the altar. Though these ministries were fulfilling, I felt I was being called to something more. In addition, I have always had a great love of priests and deacons which lead me to read the book,
God Still Calls: Vocation Stories of Seminaries by Msgr. Gerald Walsh. Reading personal stories of men being called to Holy Orders, inspired me and made me realize that I could also be answering my calling. That is when I reached out to the Office of the Diaconate to inquire about becoming a deacon.”
Mohn’s family played a key role in helping him to follow that calling. “My wife has been a great inspiration and a great help—both in the joyous times and some of the low points of the roller coaster ride of formation,” Mohn said. “When I would get discouraged in the early years of my formation, my wife would give me encouragement and advice. Later in my formation, she would just tell me to ‘go and give it to Jesus.’ We both have grown so much in our faith throughout the formation process and our marriage has been strengthened. As for our children, we have always felt that they evangelized us through their own strong faith and knowledge of the Church, much of which was gained through K-12 Catholic schools. They have been very supportive of my becoming a deacon.”
Another source of strength and inspiration has been the many great priests and deacons who are so knowledgeable, caring and devoted to the Church.
Mohn will now be standing alongside these servant leaders. He’s most looking forward to the opportunity to serve at Mass, to proclaim God’s word, and to assist at the altar. “I’m also looking forward to funeral vigils as it is important to give our deceased a prayerful lifting to heaven. I’m also hoping, as an instrument of Jesus, to touch lives to help them attain all they can be and help lead them on the path to eternal life.”
Deacon Ross Reiter
No one wants to stand at the final judgement having wasted the talent given to him by God. Most certainly, Deacon Ross Reiter was thinking of that very idea when considering the diaconate.
“I had been asked several times if I had given a thought to being a deacon, but I kept putting it off until I got close to the age limit,” Ross explained. “Thru prayer and a heart-felt answer, I decided to give it a try. I didn’t want to be the one in the parable burying my talent when God asked what I did with the gifts he had given me.”
Ross and his wife, Angela, reside in Dickinson where he manages a bulk fuel, gas and propane business. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.
Relying on his family as source of strength has been critical for his formation journey to the diaconate. “My wife and family have been very supportive and my wife is also now my personal assistant when I can talk her into it.”
Ross is anticipating his service as a deacon at the Church of St. Joseph in Dickinson as a mission to grow in spiritual life for the parish and himself. “We have such wonderful priests in our diocese and they are very supportive of the deacons. It will be a pleasure to assist them, learn from them and grow stronger spiritually.”
Simply put, it comes down to using those God-given talents that he is determined not to waste. “It’s about being able to serve the people in a deeper, faith-filled capacity.”
These three men have joined the ranks of 60 active permanent deacons, and 22 retired serving in our diocese.