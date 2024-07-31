Anniversary celebration of ​Ascension Church

Parishioners of Bismarck’s fifth and youngest parish, Church of the Ascension, recently commemorated their 50th anniversary.
A celebration was held June 28-30. Festivities included food with family fun and games. Bishop Kagan presided at the Saturday vigil Mass with 11 concelebrating priests. There was also a social, dinner and program at the University of Mary and a dance capped off with fireworks.
Growth in population in the 70’s
The Church of Ascension of our Lord into Heaven was the official founding of the Bismarck parish when it was established in 1974. Due to the continued and rapid growth of Bismarck in the late 60’s and early 70’s, Bishop Hillary B. Hacker, decided that the city needed a new parish and elected the south side of town as it was the fastest growing sector at that time.
Reverend E. J. Becwar was named the pastor of the new parish. On July 22, 1974, Father Becwar sent a letter to the parishioners of the Church of the Ascension introducing himself to them and indicating that effective Sunday, August 4, 1974, the official opening of the parish will take place at the Twin Theaters #1 in Kirkwood Plaza Mall.
The parish was named by Fr. Becwar who was aware that the south side of Bismarck had an image problem because before the Garrison Dam was constructed, the Missouri River would regularly flood the south side of Bismarck. That led to the fact that for much of the city’s history, it had been a flood plain and shanty town. That image had changed in the past decade with the construction of the Civic Center, the Kirkwood Plaza Mall and several new residential sub-divisions. He felt that “The Church of Ascension of our Lord into Heaven” was a name the new parish would live up to.
In the five years from the beginning of the parish in 1974 and construction of the church in 1979, Ascension Parish had grown from 340 families to 840 families. Today, there are about 1,050 families.
Started in mall theater
Fr. Becwar had arranged for Masses to be celebrated in the Kirkwood Plaza Twin Theater #1 beginning August 4, 1974. The movie theater, now closed, was initially located on the west side of Kirkwood Mall. Wylie Piano Store had a kiosk in the mall at that time and every week a piano from the store was wheeled down the mall to the lobby of the theater so that music could be incorporated into the Mass. Other ministries such as religious education classes as well as weddings and funerals were held at St. Mary’s Parish during the construction period.
A parcel of land was purchased just south of Wachter Avenue and construction began on an empty lot on south 3rd Street. The church building was completed in 1979, and the first Mass celebrated in the new building on June 19. The dedication of the church was held on Nov. 18, 1979, by Bishop Hillary Hacker. One of the more spectacular aspects of the church is the ceiling which consists of 16,000 hand-cut and individually placed pieces of white ash wood. Sixteen walnut beams extend from the center of the ceiling.
The church building was renovated in 1999-2000 to help celebrate the 25th anniversary. Renovation included changes to the sacristy, gathering space and some larger-scale changes in the nave. Original construction of the church did not include a center isle in the nave of the church, there was no permanent baptismal font. The sanctuary was expanded, moved closer to the people and constructed to have two levels so that the altar was easier to view. The permanent baptismal font with flowing water was placed at the entrance of the nave. New pews, lighting and carpet were installed, and the entire nave was repainted.
There have been four Pastors at Ascension over its 50-year history. Following Fr. Becwar was Fr. Marvin Klemmer (1988-2011), Msgr. James Braaten (2011-23) and the current pastor, Fr. Russ Kovash, serving since June 2023. Ordained in 2023, Fr. Dustin Johns became the parish’s first and current parochial vicar since June 2023.