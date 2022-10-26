Annual Prayer Day at the University of Mary Nov. 16

BISMARCK, ND — A quick visit to Father Nathan Cromly’s website, it is evident he is one of the most engaging, inspiring, and adventurous nationally known speakers one would ever meet. One might even meet him hiking in Colorado where he currently ministers, or on a trail in the Badlands of North Dakota where he’s been known to accompany campers. He uses those opportunities in “God’s country” for fellowship and faith formation. He’s served as a Catholic priest of the Brothers of Saint John since 2007. In 2003, Cromly founded three integrated ministries: the Saint John Leadership Institute, the Saint John Leadership Network, and the Eagle Eye Ministries — all of which, have touched the lives of tens of thousands of teenagers, married couples, families, and business professionals — including Michelle Duppong, a North Dakota native who Bishop David Kagan has opened a diocesan investigation to determine whether it could lead to her beatification and canonization.
Eagle Eye Ministries is where Cromly and Duppong came to know each other and worked together before her years as a FOCUS Missionary. Cromly is featured in a forthcoming documentary about her life, “Thirst for Souls: the Michelle Duppong Story.
The University of Mary and its Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry is honored to welcome Cromly and the public to the 45th annual Prayer Day event Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10 a.m., in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center (LVUC). Cromly’s keynote, The Need for Everyday Saints, which is free and open to the public, will follow Mass at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. A panel discussion commences at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and fellowship at noon down the hall in The Crow’s Nest Campus Restaurant. Five-dollar lunch tickets are available for purchase in The Crow’s Nest at mealtime. Breakout sessions begin at 1 p.m. led by featured theology faculty of the University of Mary Dr. Michael Morris (“Prayer in the Old Testament”), Dr. Michon Matthiesen (“Prayer in the Liturgy”), and Dr. John Kincaid (“Prayer in the New Testament”). Online (RSVP) registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or (701) 355-3704.
