Everyone is welcome to attend the Annunciation Monastery Oblate Advent Retreat on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will explore Mary’s openness/receptiveness to God’s grace. Ways we open ourselves to receive God’s grace through prayer, meditating/reflecting on the Word of God, our thoughts, actions and deeds in responding to those we meet/encounter on any given day. How God’s grace assists us in our faith journey. Session one will review of the Annunciation and Mary’s openness and response to Gabriel’s message. And, session two examines how we open ourselves to God’s messages The retreat begins at 10 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Liturgy, a light lunch and the afternoon session. There is no fee to attend. Oblates are women and men of varied faith backgrounds who associate themselves with a monastery and live according to the Rule of St. Benedict as their state in life permits. Oblates are supported through relationships with the sisters, other oblates, monthly oblate meetings/reading materials. For more information, contact Sister Patricia Schap, oblate director, or Sister Rosemary DeGracia, assistant oblate director at 701-255-1520.