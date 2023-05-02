Annunciation Monastery Retreat June 22 - 24

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery in Bismarck are hosting an RB 72 Retreat June 22 - 24. The name is derived from the Rule of Benedict, 72:11: "Let them prefer nothing whatever to Christ." These words are fundamental to the Benedictine way of life, and they are also the pillars on which we have built this retreat for girls entering 8th grade. At this retreat, young women pray, meet and do arts and crafts with the sisters and eat and stay in the guest area of Annunciation Monastery. Recreational activities, singing and a service project are all part of the fun! Registration is now open. For more information, contact Sister Marena Hoogland at 701-255-1520.