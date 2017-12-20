Anticipate Christmas concert Dec. 22

Spirit of Life in Mandan will host "Anticipate Christmas" Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. This concert is an experience of music that leads us the Christmas joy. This event features a quartet of singers, who will sing music ranging from compositions of the early church to the baroque period to the beloved carols of today. The event will begin with a social 6:15 p.m. featuring hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and holiday cheer. In addition, Spirit of Life Music Ministry will be hosting a silent auction leading up to and during the concert, bidding will end following intermission.