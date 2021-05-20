Apologetics Workshop in Minot June 9

For those high school age and older, there will be a Life Defenders Apologetics Workshop with featured speaker Mike Spencer from LifeVoice on Wednesday, June 9 at the Minot Moose Club (located at 400 9th St SW). A light meal will be served at 6 p.m., and the presentation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to communicate the pro-life message intelligently and graciously by focusing on these two questions: What are the preborn? What makes humans valuable? Anyone high-school age and above is welcome to attend. There is no admission fee but a free will offering will be taken. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged by calling 701-852-4675 or at www.dakotahope.org.