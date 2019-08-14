Apologist Trent Horn to keynote event in Minot

Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot will welcome noted debater, pro-life advocate, and renowned Catholic apologist Trent Horn as keynote speaker for its 2019 annual fundraising banquet.
The banquet is Monday, Sept. 16 at the State Fair Event Center in Minot. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required; for information or to register, call 701-852-4675 or click on the Partner With Us tab at www.dakotahopeclinic.org.
About the speaker
As a regular guest on the popular radio program
Catholic Answers Live, Horn respectfully engages with pro-choice advocates, atheists, and other challengers of the Faith. His ability to graciously engage and skillfully debate opposing viewpoints has earned him national acclaim and widespread respect.
At the Dakota Hope banquet, Horn will outline non-religious reasons to oppose abortion, followed by practical strategies for defending the pro-life position in today’s divisive culture. His persuasive pro-life presentation is convincing and constructive, leaving audiences with both the knowledge and the know-how to become pro-life advocates in their own lives.
Trent Horn earned a master’s degree in theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville, a master’s degree in philosophy from Holy Apostles College, and is pursuing a master’s degree in bioethics from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND. He is currently an adjunct professor of apologetics at Holy Apostles College, and has been invited to debate academics at UC-Berkeley, UC-Santa Barbara, and Stanford. He’s written five books, including
Persuasive Pro-Life.
Dakota Hope Clinic is a charitable Christian outreach ministry formed to provide care, support, and education related to sexual health, pregnancy, and childbirth in our region.