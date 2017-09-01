Approach autumn with examination of conscience

Since our last issue of the Dakota Catholic Action, several events have occurred which have had an impact on our lives to a greater or lesser degree. One of the most obvious is that our children and young people have returned to school to either begin or continue their education in those needed secular studies and, more importantly, to begin or continue their Catholic religious education in the ways of our beautiful Faith.



Another event soon to occur is the last “unofficial” holiday of summer, Labor Day, which is always an excellent opportunity for all of us to attend Holy Mass to thank our good God for the blessings of employment and the health needed to fulfill whatever the duties of our vocations may be and to do so to the best of our abilities.



Whether you are in school or at work in whatever form your employment takes, what has not changed for you or me or anyone is the love which Our Lord has and gives to us so abundantly, freely and unconditionally. He reveals and extends His love to us in and through His Church to which we all belong by our sacred baptism. When you and I look back over the last few months and examine how well we have kept the Faith, hopefully we can be gratified that we did not miss Mass through our own faults on any Sunday or Holy Day, that we went to Confession during this time, that we continued to perform those good works of Mercy and Charity and that we did not take a vacation from our vocations simply because it was summer.



However, if our honest and sincere examination of our lives shows us that we failed in one or another area of our daily lives of Faith, this is the time to get things right again with the Lord. We know that He waits with loving patience for us to see and hear Him calling us to accept His love and mercy. Also, we know that the best way to get things right is to go to Confession and allow the Lord back into our hearts, minds and lives where He wants to be, where He rightfully should be, where He should be first for each of us.



During this month of September, the Church celebrates liturgically many beautiful feasts, but one should stand out for us which embodies the Lord’s merciful and eternal love. It is the feast of the Exaltation of the Most Holy Cross which is celebrated every Sept. 14. It is because of the Crucified One that the Cross is our one sure and certain hope in this life, it is the only sure and reliable standard for us to use in living our daily lives of faith as we advance toward eternal life, and it is the unchanging identifier of us with the Lord Jesus. While this feast is not a Holy Day of Obligation, if you are able I urge you to attend and participate at Mass on Sept. 14.



As summer turns to autumn this month, let us thank Almighty God for the precious gifts of human life and dignity through which we participate in His own life and where we have His image and likeness etched on our very persons.

