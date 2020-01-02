Ascend Sexual Risk Avoidance Specialist Certification

2 Education Credits through Minot State University
Are you comfortable talking or teaching about sexual health? Are you confident in giving clear guidance that is evidence-based, and relevant to everyone? If not, the Ascend Sexual Risk Avoidance course is for you! This Specialist Certification is being brought to North Dakota for the second time by Dakota Hope Clinic. The program will be held at the Grand Hotel in Minot on March 10-11, 2020. The program has been approved for 12.5 nursing contact hours, 10.5 social work contact hours, and 2 education credits through Minot State University.
Sexual Risk Avoidance (SRA) is an educational approach based on the public health model of primary prevention to empower youth to avoid all the risks of sexual activity. Ascend is the nation's leader in the Sexual Risk Avoidance field. For over a decade, they have helped thousands of America's youth make smart, forward-thinking choices about their sexual behavior, and is committed to supporting parents in their role as educators of their children.
The SRA approach fits perfectly with the mandate for the type of sex education described in ND Century Code 15.1-21-24, “ each school district and nonpublic school shall ensure that the portion of its health curriculum which is related to sexual health includes instruction pertaining to the risks associated with adolescent sexual activity and the social, psychological, and physical health gains to be realized by abstaining from sexual activity before and outside of marriage.”
The certification will provide proficiency on the SRA model and sets a standard of excellence for the field. Pre-course reading is required that is estimated to take 25-40 hours to complete. There are 9 modules with quizzes that must be completed prior to the training. The goal is that the certified SRA Specialists will increase the overall quality and reach of school and community sexual health education. Everyone, including parents, policymakers, and clergy, are invited to attend.
The Certification is good for 2 years and can be renewed by online coursework. Ascend will provide ongoing consultation support for the specialists as needed. The cost of the course is $125 for ND residents, $200 for non - ND residents, and includes breakfast and lunch. A discounted lodging rate of $79 per night is available at the Grand Hotel if reserved by Feb. 20 in the Dakota Hope Clinic block of rooms.
For more information or to register, call Dakota Hope at 701-852-4675, or click on the partner with us tab at
www.dakotahope.org. Registration deadline is February 18th.